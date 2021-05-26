Polygon Launches SDK to Facilitate Easier Deployment of Chains Connected to Ethereum
Polygon SDK comes in diverse modules which allow developers to be more creative with their own customized solutions that can work on the blockchain technology. Polygon, an Ethereum-based stacking solution, previously called Matic, has launched the long-awaited Polygon SDK which allows app developers to use Ethereum virtual machines to deploy chains that are compatible with Ethereum in an easier way.