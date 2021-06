Blood tests in development for Alzheimer’s disease rely on Aβ and phosphorylated tau, markers of its hallmark pathologies. While powerful, these markers are only accurate in about 90 percent of cases. Now, a new study suggests that a broad protein panel can do better, and allow clinicians to determine disease stage. In the May 25 Alzheimer’s and Dementia, researchers led by Nancy Ip at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology debuted a 19-protein panel that detected clinically diagnosed AD in two small cohorts with 97 percent accuracy. The panel includes several proteins that change with disease stage, allowing it to distinguish mild from severe dementia. Ip believes this set of diverse proteins might hold clues to underlying biological processes and mechanisms of disease as well.