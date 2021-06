Sales for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 increased by 13.0% to $954.2 million, compared to $844.8 million in the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in sales is attributable to the growth in the total number of stores over the past twelve months, from 1,301 stores on May 3, 2020 to 1,368 stores on May 2, 2021, and an increase in comparable store sales driven by higher sales of seasonal items, including Easter holiday and spring-summer products. This is compared to higher sales of consumable products and lower sales of seasonal items in the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 at the onset of the pandemic.