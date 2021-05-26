Cancel
Rand Nears Almost Two-Year High

By Adriaan Pask https://www.psg.co.za/
investing.com
 29 days ago

Comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) calmed inflation fears on Tuesday, boosting emerging markets, especially the local currency, to levels seen nearly two years ago. Just after the close of trade, the rand traded at R13.82/$, R19.58/£ and R16.94/€. The JSE ended the day flat as industrial metals, listed...

za.investing.com
