Store Finds $1M Lottery Ticket in Trash, Hands it Back to Customer

Deep generative adversarial networks (GANs) have gained growing popularity in numerous scenarios, while usually suffer from high parameter complexities for resource-constrained real-world applications. However, the compression of GANs has less been explored. A few works show that heuristically applying compression techniques normally leads to unsatisfactory results, due to the notorious training instability of GANs. In parallel, the lottery ticket hypothesis shows prevailing success on discriminative models, in locating sparse matching subnetworks capable of training in isolation to full model performance. In this work, we for the first time study the existence of such trainable matching subnetworks in deep GANs. For a range of GANs, we certainly find matching subnetworks at 67%-74% sparsity. We observe that with or without pruning discriminator has a minor effect on the existence and quality of matching subnetworks, while the initialization weights used in the discriminator play a significant role. We then show the powerful transferability of these subnetworks to unseen tasks. Furthermore, extensive experimental results demonstrate that our found subnetworks substantially outperform previous state-of-the-art GAN compression approaches in both image generation (e.g. SNGAN) and image-to-image translation GANs (e.g. CycleGAN). Codes available at this https URL.