Store Finds $1M Lottery Ticket in Trash, Hands it Back to Customer

By Philip Conneller
casino.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has to go down as a good day when your faith in humanity is restored at exactly the same moment you become an unexpected millionaire. But that’s what happened to Massachusetts lottery player Lea Rose Fiega in March, thanks to the kindness of the family that owns her local grocery store.

