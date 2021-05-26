Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Two Traders Share Their Top International Bets as European Stocks Climb to Records

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. investors shouldn't ignore the global economic comeback, two traders told CNBC. Overseas markets likely have more upside than domestic stock pickers might think, Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager, equity strategist and vice president at Federated Hermes, said Tuesday on "Trading Nation." "We find more opportunity internationally than we have...

www.nbcsandiego.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Technology Stocks#Taiwan Semiconductor#Cnbc#Federated Hermes#Trading Nation#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stockscityindex.co.uk

Nikkei 225 trading guide: constituents, market hours and how to trade

Looking for something specific? Jump ahead using these links. The Nikkei 225 is a stock index that tracks the performance of 225 of the largest Japanese companies listed on the wider Tokyo Stock Exchange. As such, it is a key gauge of market strength and a major Asian equity benchmark with global consultation.
StocksShareCast

London close: Stocks turn weaker in afternoon trading

London stocks fell back into the red in late trading on Wednesday, after a session which saw investors digesting the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.22% at 7,074.06, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.09% at 22,659.42. Sterling was...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Mixed As PMI Data Slips; Tesla Jumps As Bitcoin Rebounds, Microsoft Joins The $2 Trillion Club

Stocks opened higher, then turned mixed Wednesday, after May Purchasing Managers Index data missed targets, but suggested an easing of inflation pressure. Tesla jumped to the head of the Nasdaq 100, rising as Bitcoin rebounded sharply from Tuesday's slide. Commodities issues came to life, with Freeport McMoRan and Cleveland Cliffs rallying. And Microsoft rose on the Dow Jones today, aiming to secure its position alongside Apple as a member of the $2 trillion club.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stocks Are Pricey: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Check Out Instead

U.S. stocks roared higher again on Tuesday, putting the bears in a pretty bad spot. If you’ve tuned into the mainstream financial media, you’ve probably heard that U.S. stocks are frothy and long overdue for a painful 10-15% correction. Some of the bigger bears out there may be ringing alarm bells, calling for a crash in excess of 20-30%. Take such market-timing calls with a very fine grain of salt and a double dose of skepticism. We’ve been hearing corrections, crashes, recessions and even depressions numerous times amid the market’s epic rally.
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,565-point plateau although investors may cash in on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 270 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,335-point plateau although it's expected to run out of steam on Thursday. The global forecast for the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Luokung Stock Was Climbing Today

Five days after Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) soared on news of a new contract, the Chinese mapping technology stock was climbing again. This time, the catalyst was the approval of its HD map standards by a Chinese government agency. As a result, the stock was up 5.7% as of 2:27 p.m....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. Indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday after Tuesday comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell that there would be no rush to raise rates. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $347.72. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.2% to...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 500 points or 1.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 28,820-point plateau although it may head south again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher after paring the early losses on Thursday, recouping the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just above the 28,900 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders remain upbeat following yesterday's positive comments on the economy from the Bank of Japan.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks hit record high as tech heavyweights gain

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit an all-time high on Thursday, boosted by technology heavyweights that tracked a record high finish on the Nasdaq overnight. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.38 points, or 0.35%, to 3,287.57 by 0204 GMT, and was set to gain for a third straight day. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.37% and peer SK Hynix added 1.61%, while battery maker LG Chem and Hyundai Motor edged up 0.24% and 0.21%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 96.2 billion won ($84.70 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "The KOSPI touched a record high as risk appetite increased on weaker yen, rising U.S. bond yields... hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve remains a pressure," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it sees upward inflationary pressure on both demand and supply amid the country's recovery from the pandemic, reinforcing views it is shifting to a less accommodative policy. ** The won was quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.22%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.5. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 110.24. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 2.038%. ($1 = 1,135.8400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, retreating from record all-time highs and extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,300 level, as gains in mining and technology stocks were offset by weakness in energy and the financial sector. The cues overnight from Wall Street were mixed.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex, Nifty opens on a flat note; Focus on Reliance industries

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a flat note ahead of the June monthly futures and options expiration later today, as indicated by Nifty Futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Singapore Stock Exchange Nifty Futures, also known as SGX Nifty Futures, rose 0.14% to 15,703. Meanwhile, other Asian markets were also trading on a moderate note. , with China pushing lower, as the US dollar held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed the US Federal Reserve’s inflation statements and looked to the data ahead to navigate.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Markets Advance as Investors Digest Fed Comments, Data

LONDON — European stocks cautiously advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4% in early trade, with financial services and tech stocks adding 0.7% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slip 0.4%.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street amidst a lack of strong catalysts. Investors seem reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex exceeds 150 points, Nifty recovers 15,700; RIL flat before the AGM

Indian stock indices edged up Thursday ahead of the monthly futures and options expiration in June, thanks to gains from Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC. The Sensex rose 213 points and the Nifty 50 index returned to its important psychological level of 15,700. Meanwhile, other Asian markets were trading on a moderate note with China falling, while the dollar US held below an 11-week high as investors reassessed the US Federal Reserve’s inflation statements and looked to upcoming data for guidance.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Share Market LIVE: Nifty exceeds 15,700 in pre-opened session; Sensex regains 52,600

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, LIVE stock price: Domestic stock markets collapsed on Wednesday, once again seeing weakness emerge from highs. S&P BSE Sensex closed 282 points lower at 52,306 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was down 85 points at 15,686. India VIX volatility gauge rose and is expected to remain high Thursday due to the session monthly expiration. SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains, while global indices were mixed on Thursday morning. On Wall Street, the NASDAQ ended with gains on Wednesday but the Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped. Among their Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX and KOSDAQ were in the red while others won.