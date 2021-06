The small town shelter with big hopes of giving every animal that comes through its doors a fur-ever home is once again aiming for the sky with WoofStock2021. "We always go through what we call the summer slump," says Doug McGee, who co-owns Second Chance Shelter in Boaz with his wife Wanda. "It's the months of June, July and August. For some reason in those months, everything just goes south. Donations and adoptions just go way, way down. There was one time a few years back that we were to the point of having to buy our own dog food."