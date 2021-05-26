Cancel
Akiba's Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – Digital pre-orders now live in Europe

Cover picture for the articleStarting today, Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed is available for digital pre-order in Europe for 39.99€ / £34.99. Pre-orders for the physical version are expected to kick off within the next few days. Here’s the latest trailer for the game, along with some details and the list of key features:

