Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – Digital pre-orders now live in Europe

Pre-Order now to get the following digital content: • Hounds of War Warhorse • Elite Guard premium pack • Flaming Eagles • Firehand Golems • Armored Princess’s Shield The King's Bounty II Lord's Edition contains the Main game and the following content: • Rod of Deception • Frosthammer • Staff of Harmony • Tyrant's Sword • Armor of the Hollow • Heroes & Villains Premium Pack King's Bounty II Darkness descends over the world of Nostria. Conspiracies, sabotage, and necromancy are overshadowing the country. But maybe a saviour – the kingdom's last hope – is already here, to fight back and finally restore peace and order in Nostria! King’s Bounty II is the long-awaited sequel to the legendary King’s Bounty video games franchise, one of the most iconic representatives of the turn-based RPG genre. Expanding on this legacy with an entirely new epic story, fractions, enemies, and new features to forge an open and breaking fantasy world Antara. With the kingdoms in disarray, counties demanding independence, bandits prowl the roads, all the overseas nations have denied the King’s authority over them, and blighted creatures lie in wait for the unwary, new accidental heroes emerge as last hope. They determined to bring order to the chaos. Plays as one of them, recruiting, developing, and commanding your personal army on a non-linear adventure of betrayal, sacrifice, and survival. Fighting for your own future, outsmarting enemy in uniquely turn-based combat, making difficult decisions, and experience the intensity of one of the classic sagas in an exciting new way.