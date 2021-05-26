Cancel
Bismarck, ND

ND Presidential Candidate Ejected From Party

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 17 days ago

(Bismarck, ND) -- A frequent North Dakota presidential candidate is being ejected from his own party after he attempted to run for an office under a different party. Roland Riemers has run under the Libertarian ticket for a decade, but has been expelled from the party. Riemers challenged Congressperson Kelly Armstrong in 2020 as a Democrat. He lost in the primary to Zach Raknerud. Libertarian leaders say Riemers 2020 run was detrimental to the party.

