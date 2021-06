Statewide Developmental Disabilities Council Accepting Applications for New Members

The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program is now accepting applications from renters in 88 North Carolina counties who have suffered financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is especially focused on reaching households in rural areas who may not have any other options for emergency rental assistance. As a trusted source of information for rural communities, your organizations are in a unique position to share information about the program with people who might not hear about it otherwise. In addition to the HOPE Program, 12 counties and five Native American tribes received direct federal funding to operate their own emergency rental assistance programs. To confirm which program serves your area, please visit the NC HOPE Interactive Map. Detailed information and an online application are available at www.hope.nc.gov or by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE.