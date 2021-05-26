Cancel
Oconomowoc, WI

Razing of Olympia commences

By Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONOMOWOC — After years of vacancy and plans of what could be, work began Tuesday on razing the former Olympia site to make way for Wangard Partners’ revitalization of the site. Wangard Partners’ plan for the area include multifamily housing, single family housing, new retail area where the K-Mart stands...

www.gmtoday.com
Oconomowoc, WI
Wisconsin Government
Oconomowoc, WI
