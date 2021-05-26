Safety urged on Lake Sinclair over Memorial Day weekend

Cpl. Bubba Stanford will lead the way with other state game wardens while patrolling the waters of Lake Sinclair in Baldwin, Putnam and Hancock counties this coming Memorial Day weekend. The goal is to keep down the number of possible drownings and injuries associated with boat and jet ski crashes.

Safety on the roads or the waterways can’t be stressed enough, local and state authorities say, particularly during busy holiday travel.

Tragedy has already struck twice on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County with the drowning deaths earlier this month of a 12-year-old Milledgeville and a man from Smyrna.

As of Monday, 15 people had lost their lives in recent weeks resulting from drownings across the Peach State.

It’s a grim statistic that law enforcement officials hope doesn’t rise drastically as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

“Unfortunately, it puts a spotlight on our area and it makes us want to be a little more high-visible on the lake to get the word out about safety being paramount, especially this time of the year,” said DNR Game Warden Cpl. Bubba Stanford.

Game wardens will be stressing safety above everything.

“That’s the number one that we will be doing,” Stanford said.

With thousands of people expected to flock to the popular lake over the long Memorial Day weekend, game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division will be out in full force doing their best to make sure safety is paramount at the lake and other nearby waterways, such as rivers, creeks and ponds.

Game wardens will be assisted by deputies in boats from both the Baldwin and Putnam county sheriff’s offices as well.

“We work hand-in-hand with each other when it comes to big holiday weekends like the Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day,” Stanford said during a recent interview with The Union-Recorder.

The biggest goal this weekend is to keep people from getting hurt or losing their lives.

Along with Stanford, a 17-year veteran state game warden, Game Wardens Kevin Hurley and Jason Bennett, who have worked with the DNR for the past four years, will work alongside other game wardens throughout the Memorial Day weekend to keep as many safe on the waters as possible.

One of the many ways to stay safe while at the lake is to not go into the water if you can’t swim. And if you do choose to go into the water for some fun and relaxation, make sure you’re wearing a life jacket.

Life jackets save lives.

“That’s something we can’t stress enough,” Stanford said.

The veteran game warden said it’s important to have a float plan and to be as familiar with your surroundings as possible.

Another safety reminder is to have a sober person piloting the boat, whether large or small.

Those who plan to drink need to also have a designated driver at the wheel of the boat.

And for those boating after dark, it’s important to make sure the running lights are working properly.

“We stop a lot of boats in the evenings once it hits sunset because they don’t have working lights,” Stanford said.

A lot of times, he noted he and other game wardens receive feedback from those on board those vessels that they had not planned to be out that long.

Stanford said such is not an excuse.

“That’s something you need to think about and to be prepared for before going out on a boat, simply because it’s not safe to be on the water without running lights on a boat,” Stanford said.

Georgia Power Company and other private companies help provide temporary light sticks to DNR game wardens to give to those operating boats without running lights, simply as a way to keep them safe.

“Those sticks act as temporary lights for boaters without lights,” Stanford said. “They help the boaters to be seen on the water and to get them home safely.”

Stanford said he and other game wardens don’t mind people coming to Lake Sinclair for family fun and recreation, but above all, they want those people to be safe.

“Safety is what it’s all about,” Stanford said. “We’re going to be doing everything we can do this coming weekend to ensure that everybody is as safe as possible.”