After FanDuel-AP Partnership, Possibilities Exist for Still More Sports Betting Deals

The way that people view the world is greatly shaped by the “news” that they see on television and read on the Internet. Unfortunately, much of that “news” is produced by just five enormous corporations. In fact, although the numbers vary from month to month, more than 90 percent of the “news” that Americans watch on television is controlled by those five corporations. Smaller outlets such as Newsmax are trying to make a dent, but it is an uphill battle. Internet news is more diversified, but in conjunction with the 15 billionaires that own and control America’s newspaper industry, the same five corporations have come to dominate online as well. The tech giants have certainly helped their cause by designating them as “trusted sources” and by adjusting algorithms to ensure that we get a steady diet of the “news” that the media giants are constantly putting out. The entire system is designed to direct us to certain voices, and those voices are constantly working very hard to alter what we think about things.