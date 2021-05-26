Cancel
Gambling

After FanDuel-AP Partnership, Possibilities Exist for Still More Sports Betting Deals

By Steve Bittenbender
casino.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brewing battle royale in US sports betting media just added another chapter. On Tuesday, FanDuel and the Associated Press announced their partnership. Effective immediately, FanDuel becomes the wire service’s exclusive provider of sports betting odds. That was previously handled by Pregame.com. (NOTE: In the interest of full disclosure, the writer also serves as a seasonal correspondent for the Associated Press.)

www.casino.org
State
Colorado State
Connecticut StatePosted by
Front Office Sports

More Media Networks Banking On Sports Betting

An ESPN sportsbook could be on the way as the media giant goes all-in on sports betting. Discussions are early, but pending legalization of sports betting in ESPN’s home state of Connecticut is speeding up the process, sources told Front Office Sports. ESPN has been expanding its sports betting footprint....
MLBmediapost.com

Sinclair Seeking $250M For Sports Streaming Service: Report

Sinclair Broadcast Group is “quietly” working with the LionTree investment bank to raise more than $250 million for a new sports streaming service, according to the New York Post — a venture that would shake up the cable industry, if it pans out. Sinclair, which owns broadcasting rights to 42...
MLBinsidersport.com

Action Network finalises multi-platform MLB tie-up

Sports media company The Action Network has linked up with Major League Baseball (MLB) in a new multi-platform content partnership. As part of the collaboration, later this month, Action will begin providing content to MLB to help service fans and bettors already active across the American baseball organisation’s platforms. Furthermore,...
MLBWTOP

Sports Betting Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
TV & Videoshoustonnewmedia.org

What TV network did the Astros come on before Fox Sports?

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/Astros/comments/nxxgr2/what_tv_network_did_the_astros_come_on_before_fox/ Author: /u/heavenlyhouseboat at There are literally dozens of us! Dozens!. I remember watching them on FSN when I was a kid, but just wondering what stations they came on before that.
Wyoming Statelineups.com

Wyoming Approves Sports Betting Rules

The Wyoming Gaming Commission was set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, and sports betting was on the agenda. The WGC was expected to simply post the final draft of the rules for the public and then vote on them at a later date. After some discussion, the WGC...
MLBStreetInsider.com

'A Major, Game-Changing Development': Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) in Talks to Raise Over $250 Million For a New Sports Streaming Service: Report

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is reportedly having talks with investors to secure fresh business capital as it works on a new sports streaming service, the New York Post reported Thursday. The company is working to launch the service next year.
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Washington Sports Betting On Track For NFL Launch After New Tribal Compacts

Sports betting could be a reality in Washington by this NFL season. On Thursday, the Washington State Gambling Commission approved renegotiated gaming compacts with 15 tribes in the state. The new compacts now include WA sports betting and will next be sent to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office for his signature.
Businesssgtreport.com

Over 90% Of The News You See On Television Is Owned And Controlled By Just 5 Giant Corporations

The way that people view the world is greatly shaped by the “news” that they see on television and read on the Internet. Unfortunately, much of that “news” is produced by just five enormous corporations. In fact, although the numbers vary from month to month, more than 90 percent of the “news” that Americans watch on television is controlled by those five corporations. Smaller outlets such as Newsmax are trying to make a dent, but it is an uphill battle. Internet news is more diversified, but in conjunction with the 15 billionaires that own and control America’s newspaper industry, the same five corporations have come to dominate online as well. The tech giants have certainly helped their cause by designating them as “trusted sources” and by adjusting algorithms to ensure that we get a steady diet of the “news” that the media giants are constantly putting out. The entire system is designed to direct us to certain voices, and those voices are constantly working very hard to alter what we think about things.
Wyoming Statecdcgamingreports.com

Wyoming sports betting start date still a moving target

Sports betting stakeholders in Wyoming have had their say as the state’s gaming commission develops its regulations, but on Tuesday at a meeting during which the rules were approved to be sent to Gov. Mark Gordon, they didn’t get an answer to another pressing question: When will the application process open?
TV & Videoslodivalleynews.com

For HBO Max executives, news and sports on broadcast should be rethought

HBO Max only arrives in Brazil at the end of June, but, at least in the US, the service has been banging its head around trying to find the best format to deliver some of its content. According to one WarnerMedia CEO, there are still questions about how to deliver news and sports material on the streaming platform, as the logic with cable TV is very different.
MLBtopfeatured.com

Business leaders sue MLB over All-Star Game relocation

Job Creators Network CEO and President Alfredo Ortiz argues ‘political activists’ and the ‘woke culture’ pressured Major League Baseball to move the All-Star game from Georgia to Colorado. #FoxBusiness. Subscribe to Fox Business! https://bit.ly/2D9Cdse. Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com. Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/. FOX Business Network (FBN)...
NHLSportsBook Review

BetMGM Adds The Hockey News to Exclusive Sports Betting Partnership Portfolio

The NHL continues to have the eye and ear of elite betting brand BetMGM. Already an Official Sports Betting Partner of the league, BetMGM last week brought on its most recognizable star, Wayne Gretzky as brand ambassador and this week, the provider inked an Exclusive Sports Betting Partnership with the sport’s biggest print publication, The Hockey News.
Florida Statethelines.com

Florida Sports Betting

Legal sports betting may not be all that far away in Florida. While there remains plenty of work to do, notable recent progress indicates that the tide is turning in a positive direction. That’s awesome news for the Sunshine State, a massive hotbed for sports. The state has representatives in...
Maryland Statesaturdaytradition.com

Maryland sports betting coming into focus with new sportsbook partnerships

Maryland’s focus on sports betting and its potential for the state is slowly starting to come into focus as business owners and lawmakers prepare for its launch in the fall. Gov. Larry Hogan signed Maryland’s sports betting bill into law in late May after months of legislative debate and planning, officially legalize in-person and online sports betting in the state. The General Assembly made HB 940 an “emergency bill,” which means it will go into effect immediately.
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

NY Sports Betting Regulator Answers More Questions As RFP Approaches

The New York State Gaming Commission answered more mobile NY sports betting questions as companies prepare for the upcoming RFP. The official details for the RFP will be published no later than July 1, though they could be released sooner. Platform providers and operators then will submit bids to become one of the minimum two platform providers and four sportsbook skins in the state.
New York City, NYnysportsday.com

NY Sports Betting Bonuses

In April 2021, Governor Cuomo legalized mobile sports betting. He included mobile sports betting in the new budget, giving his office the task of implementing it. New York already has a thriving retail sports betting industry. However, this will bring it to many more bettors and give New York a chance to compete against New Jersey. That means more bettors will have access to sportsbook bonuses in NY. Here’s what New York’s sportsbook bonuses look like now and what they’ll look like with mobile sports betting.
MLSGamingToday

Washington DC Sports Betting

Betting options in Washington, DC include the GambetDC app, which is run by the Office of Lottery and Gaming, and two private companies: William Hill and BetMGM. William Hill and BetMGM, however, can only be used within two blocks of Capital One Arena and Nationals Park, respectively. FanDuel will also join the ranks through a partnership with Audi Stadium, home of DC United (MLS).