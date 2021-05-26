Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Zion, IL

The Village of Mt.Zion issues boil order effective immediately

WAND TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has issued a Boil Order effective immediately. A water main broke at Woodland Dr. and Debby Dr. while Ameren was working on its gas main replacement project. Crews are working to repair the break as quickly as possible. Residents in the...

www.wandtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Mount Zion, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Boil#Water Pressure#Drinking Water#Court Orders#Public Pressure#Mt#Woodland Dr#Villiage#Fawn Court#Bucks Lair Ct#Ridgewood Court#Sherwood Court#Brentwood Court#Boil Water Orders#Crews#Notification#Wildwood Drive#Wand#Mt Zion Website#Antler Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois Statewjpf.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Illinois Statewjpf.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Macon County, ILnowdecatur.com

Applications for Macon County Fireworks permits available

May 17, 2021 – Applications for Macon County Fireworks permits, for locations outside of incorporated areas of Macon County, are available in the Macon County Clerk’s Office at the Macon County Office Building 141 S. Main, Room 104, Decatur. All county fireworks permits must be approved by the local fire protection district chief for the location where the fireworks will be displayed.
Mount Zion, ILPantagraph

Mount Zion Solsa closing

MOUNT ZION — The Solsa American Burrito Co. location in Mount Zion is closing Monday, the owners posted on Facebook. "The lack of staff has made it impossible to continue service out of our Mt. Zion location. The Decatur location will still be open and operating," the post said. The...
Macon County, ILHerald & Review

Watch now: Macon County engineers study options for local bridges

DECATUR — As a driver for Birch Bus Service in Cerro Gordo, Deb Taylor crosses Lake Decatur twice every school day using Reas Bridge Road, one of 60 Macon County bridges deemed “poor” on a federal database. It’s a designation that concerns her. “Especially when you’re carrying precious cargo that...
Macon County, ILHerald & Review

Watch now: How engineers assess bridge conditions

Watch now: Macon County engineers study options for local bridges. The Federal Highway Administration's inventory of bridges across the country found that 60 of Macon County's 348 structures were rated in poor condition. Here's where they are and what improvements are planned.
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Doherty's Pub & Pins shut down by health department for cockroach infestation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department closed down Doherty's Pub and Pins in Decatur on Thursday afternoon due to a cockroach infestation. According to the inspection report from the health department, a customer sent a complaint to the health department after seeing a living cockroach in the restaurant. Due to the complaint, the department conducted an inspection. In the report, the inspector observed live cockroaches in the kitchen with the majority of activity where food is prepared and held for service.
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Doherty's releases statement after being shut down by health department

Update to this story: Doherty's Pubs and Pins posted the following statement on Facebook:. "We regret to inform you that we have temporarily been shut down by the health department. We’ve had a contract with the same pest control company for many years and they treat the building twice a month. They were last here on Tuesday, May 11th. This company has failed to properly protect us from pests, due to inadequate chemicals or faulty chemical application, and they have been terminated. A new pest control company has been hired and assures us that we will be ready to reopen tomorrow afternoon or Saturday morning. Please know that we are taking this very seriously and we appreciate your patience. We want to express our sincere gratitude to all of our customers for their faithful support of our family business. It is ONLY because of our customers that we have proudly served the Decatur community for over 15 years."