2 dark-horse candidates to watch in the men’s draw of the French Open

After the 2020 Roland-Garros was delayed until September last season due to the coronavirus pandemic it is a joy to see the second Grand Slam of the tennis season restored to its rightful place, albeit a week later than its usual last week of May starting point. The week delay this time around is to hopefully allow for more fans inside the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, with up to 5,388 allocated visitors per day forecast. However, a curfew of 9pm local time will be in place for most of the tournament. The defending Men’s Singles champion is 13-time winner Rafael Nadal.