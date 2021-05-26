2 dark-horse candidates to watch in the men’s draw of the French Open
After being pushed back a week, the French Open is finally set to begin in less than four days, as the tournament kicks off on the 30th. It is obvious who the favorite is going into the tournament on the men's side. It is 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal. It is his tournament to lose, but there are some players that can make the road to the championship a lot harder. Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Dominic Thiem all have what it takes to beat Nadal and win at the French.