Greenbrook fills Lakewood Ranch CDD seat with new treasurer

What a wonderful light, bright and spacious condo with beautiful finishes including newer flooring, ready for you to move right in to live your best Southwest Florida lifestyle. The main level offers family room, living room, dining room and kitchen. The family room and dining room both have lake views and the dining room has sliders that open up to the screened porch where you can sip your morning coffee or evening drink while enjoying the serene lake view that captures the amazing evening sunset... what a beautiful sanctuary. The second floor offers the laundry space, a master bedroom with master bathroom, 2 very well sized bedrooms and another bathroom, all with newer, beautiful laminate flooring. This unit has two reserved parking spaces and the guest parking is conveniently located directly across from this building. If you are looking for peace of mind and low-maintenance, this condo has been well maintained and the hoa fee covers basic cable, insurance, exterior and grounds maintenance, water, and sewer. This community offers a community pool AND is within walking distance to McNeal Elementary and Nolan Middle, both top-rated schools! This welcoming community is close to the charming downtown Lakewood Ranch which offers shopping and restaurants and is only a short drive to UTC Mall, Ellenton Outlet Mall, downtown Sarasota, Bradenton and the beautiful Gulf Beaches with soft sand. Come see, come sigh and make this home your own...