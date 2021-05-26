Greenbrook fills Lakewood Ranch CDD seat with new treasurer

This beautiful lightly lived in two-year-old home is located in the gated community of Polo Run in the heart of Lakewood Ranch. Set on a preserve view lot, this nearly new three-bedroom, two bath, 2 car garage Capri model home offers crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, upgraded tile floors in the main living areas, and granite counters with wood cabinetry, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The split bedroom floorplan includes a substantial owner’s suite that features a large walk-in closet, an en-suite bath with double vanities, a garden tub and large walk-in shower. The open floor plan includes a family room with large glass sliders that open to a paver lanai that overlooks a preserve. Additional features include a leaded glass entry door, tankless water heater, smart home technology, a Ring doorbell, natural gas, a tile roof, hurricane shutters and paver drive and walkway. Community amenities include a lakeside clubhouse, a resort style pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce ball, 24-hour fitness center, an aerobics & yoga studio, a basketball court, a playground, a dog park and a grilling and picnic area. Polo Run is the first solar community in Lakewood Ranch which results in lower homeowner electricity costs. The current owner pays an average of $61 per month. Polo Run is conveniently located near world class dining and shopping at University Town Center, A-rated schools, medical facilities and I-75. It is a short drive to historic downtown Sarasota with its culture and charm, the beautiful beaches of Siesta Key as well as the shops of St Armand’s Circle. Start living the wonderful Florida lifestyle that is waiting for you.