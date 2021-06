Good Thursday evening, everyone. Summer officially doesn’t begin until June 20th for this year. However, Mother Nature didn’t get the memo and has kept our early taste of summer in place for today. After we saw highs in the lower 90s yesterday, we went from lows near 70° this morning to afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s across the area. Throw in the dew points in the lower 70s and it ended up feeling like were around 100° during the afternoon.