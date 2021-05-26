Yankees: Corey Kluber injury news positive as fans hold their breath
The moment that New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber felt shoulder tightness, everybody held their breath. Just a week ago, Kluber completed the first no-hitter of his career and the first since 1999 for the Yankees. Funny enough, David Cone was the last starter to complete the act donning the pinstripes, but now the Yankees are facing a potential problem in the starting rotation as their number two will likely be out for a period of time.empiresportsmedia.com