Yankees: Corey Kluber injury news positive as fans hold their breath

After getting off to a VERY slow start, the Yankees have won 14 out of their last 20 games thanks in large part to a pitching staff that has been the strength of the team for the first 37 games of the season. Gerrit Cole is coming off perhaps his best start as a Yankee going eight innings allowing just four hits, no runs and striking out 12 batters in a 1-0 Yankees victory on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.