Trouble in Mind Nurture a Community of Devoted Listeners

John 10:40, “Then Jesus went back across the Jordan to the place where John had been baptizing in the early days. There he stayed.”. Bethany across the Jordan was where John the Baptist had been in the early days. This is not the Bethany where Mary, Martha, and Lazarus lived, that one was much closer to Jerusalem, just a couple of miles, and was more like a bedroom community for the big city. Bethany across the Jordan was farther away, about 20 miles. (Remember this as we begin chapter 11 soon.) John had used this place for many of his baptisms, and in fact, Jesus himself was baptized here. Jesus seemed to want to put some distance between himself and the city at this time.