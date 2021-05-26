Grammys change rules for album of the year award

Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger debuts his new single and video for, “Shine On The World” via YFS (Your Favorite Song)/EMPIRE. A staple in R&B music, Eric is gearing up to release his most personal music to date! “Shine On The World” serves as the first single from his forthcoming LP arriving this summer. This inspirational song & visual shows Eric like you’ve never seen him before. Tackling his own personal real life story of being shunned from his long-time church after deciding to pursue a career in secular music. Directed by Loris Russier (Q, Audrey Nuna, Elhae) the music video for “Shine On The World” will leave you reflective and look to what’s next from Eric Bellinger!