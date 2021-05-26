Penelope Trappes Blooms on “Penelope Three”
With Penelope Three, Penelope Trappes has come full circle. It’s the final album in the Australian musician’s triptych, following Penelope One and Two, which explores the movement from birth through death and then rebirth. For Trappes, the release date of Penelope Three feels serendipitous: “It’s in perfect timing with spring. It’s about coming into new life, the new me as things progress past the grief of death and into more of what it takes to understand the healing process in life.”daily.bandcamp.com