Watch Live: CDC Director Testifies Before House Lawmakers on Agency's Budget

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC
NBC San Diego
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is testifying before Congress Wednesday on the agency's annual budget as the U.S. battles the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 600,000 Americans.

