Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos – Hotels.Com Says It Is One Of The TOP 10 All-Inclusive Resorts In ALL OF MEXICO!. Join 95 WIIL ROCK In Cabo For A Stay At The INCREDIBLE Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos! This Beautiful Resort Is Ideally Situated Within Walking Distance Of The Downtown And Marina Area. The All-Inclusive Sandos Finisterra Boasts Some Of The Best Panoramic Scenery In All Of Cabo San Lucas, With Views Of The Sea Of Cortez, The Marina, And The Rugged Mountains In Between. This Unique Resort Is Built Into The Cliffs Overlooking The Famous El Arco Rock Formation.