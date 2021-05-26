Allison Russell, “Outside Child”

As an imaginative child who could frequently be found hanging out in nature, hugging trees, digging in the dirt, appreciating the wonders I discovered, I feel a kinship with Allison DeSalvo. Her appreciation of this pretty planet on which we live is inspiring and she has taken her creative talent as a music and children’s educator to craft a CD called It’s A Beautiful World which will be released in the fall. Perfectly timed for an auspicious event that is occurring this week, she has released a single from it called Turtle My Friend. She celebrates the merging of music and the love of nature through her life’s work called World of Song. She refers to it as “A creative arts educational program interweaving music, art, stories & kids yoga to nurture deep connections that inspire learning and living with love.”