Allison Russell, “Outside Child”

Cedric The Entertainer has a few choice words for Katt Williams. Williams recently accused the comic of stealing one of his jokes and using it as the closing bit for his Kings of Comedy tour, and Cedric took to Instagram today to deny the accusations. “To all my people hitting me about the @kattwilliams commentary, I say no sir!” Cedric wrote in the caption. “That joke has roots, tied into so many other of my jokes….To know me is know (sic) most of my jokes a very similar animated, characters acted out sense of humor.” He continued by saying, “I’ve had jokes stolen, I’ve had similar premises to others as well, but that joke has DNA yrs old specifically from Me. Cigarette hanging from the lip and all.”