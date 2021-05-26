There’s no good reason for Cruella to exist. If you can get past that, it’s pretty fun.
Disney’s Cruella is a completely unnecessary movie. I know it is. You know it is. It’s the latest in a long line of films and TV shows designed to tell us about the secret origins of beloved figures from earlier stories, in this case Cruella de Vil, the memorably fur coat-obsessed villain of Disney’s 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Cruella’s origins lie in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, and she was memorably played by Glenn Close in the 1996 remake of the animated film.www.vox.com