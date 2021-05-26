There’s no good reason for Cruella to exist. If you can get past that, it’s pretty fun.

Evil enough to want to murder adorable little puppies? The answer is more complicated than you might think, according to director Craig Gillespie. Disney's latest live-action take on old animated IP digs into the backstory of one of the company's most fabulous villains: Cruella de Vil of 101 Dalmatians. Try to make much sense of the origin story in Cruella, the new film starring Emma Stone as the titular vampy bad gal, and you'll find your mind reeling. Instead, enjoy it as a riff on All About Eve and/or The Devil Wears Prada featuring Stone as a wannabe Vivienne Westwood in 1970s London and Emma Thompson as the Charles James-inspired courtier called the Baroness who takes her under her wing, and you'll have a great time. But even after watching over two hours of wondrous costumes and wigs, I was left with a major question: Does this Cruella de Vil also want to kill innocent little Dalmatian puppies?