Syracuse, N.Y. – Gary Gait was introduced Thursday afternoon as Syracuse’s fifth head men’s lacrosse coach. Gait, one of the all-time greats of the game, will make the transition from his success with the SU women’s team to become the SU men’s coach at a program he elevated as a player. And while Syracuse announced Gait would replace John Desko earlier this week, there has been no public movement about Gait’s staff.