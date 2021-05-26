Premiere: French Producer GONE Introduces Us To His Emotive Techno Sound With “Saved”

A creative mix of hip hop music, rap, and emotions, Drew The Dream is offering his listeners the latest single ‘Spend Sometime’. He is a talented South Carolina rapper. Proving his greatness again, up-and-coming hip hop artist Drew The Dream has come up with more exciting singles. Something I like about this artist is his consistency and how he keeps coming up with a new taste every time. His latest single ‘Spend Sometime’ has the emotionally rich essence which can be found in his other bangers as well. I like the musical arrangement that contains bass-heavy hip-hop beats and also some dreamy pop-soaked elements that balance melody. The artist has a deep emotive vocal tone that fleshes out emotion with his slow and spacious verses. As a hip-hop enthusiast, I am quite impressed with this artist’s creativity in music and deliverance.