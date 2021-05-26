Premiere: French Producer GONE Introduces Us To His Emotive Techno Sound With “Saved”
This Friday, May 28, French producer and musician GONE will release his debut EP, Sources, a statement of intent that introduces us to his delicate, restrained sound. Centred around warm electronic textures and sweeping sonics, the gentle waves of sound and delicately placed vocals are all painstakingly introduced into the mix to create the most gradual build-up possible. Subtlety is the star of the show here, but there’s also something emotionally stirring in both the way its executed and the pained snippets of singing that slip in and out of the track, leading to a startling abrupt end.www.complex.com