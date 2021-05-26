Letters to the Editor (5/26/21)

[Re "Rolling With It," May 19]: As an almost daily rider of a recumbent trike on the Burlington bike path, I am concerned for my safety as a result of the recent proliferation of e-bikes. Officially welcomed on Burlington's recreation path, these vehicles are much heavier than an average bicycle and usually moving much faster. A collision with one of these machines could be debilitating. Ideally, a momentum limit could be enacted, resulting in slower speeds for heavier vehicles, but this is currently impossible to monitor and enforce. Personally, this situation has encouraged me to purchase an electric motorcycle, which I expect will be safer at traffic speeds than on the rec path.