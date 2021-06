In the wake of its recent announcement of a leadership transition, AAHOA announced that it has appointed hotel industry veteran Ken Greene to serve as Interim President & CEO. Ken is a well-known and highly respected industry veteran who is well-suited to lead AAHOA during the organization's leadership transition. The Board's selection of Ken as AAHOA Interim President & CEO reflects the group's trust and utmost confidence that he can carry the organization forward as the industry continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ken is eager to continue to execute upon the Association's 2021-2023 Strategic Plan and serve alongside AAHOA's Board and staff to continue its forward-thinking vision to be the foremost resource and advocate for America's hotel owners.