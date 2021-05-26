Barbacoa, 'Pharaoh's Camaro'

Music. Sports. Traffic. Prom. There were so many signs of normal life on display last weekend, it would be reasonable to conclude that the pandemic is over — at least here in Vermont. Seizing this moment, of closure and appreciation, liberation and celebration, Seven Days rounded up a compelling roster of "Pandemic All-Stars." Almost the entirety of this week's paper is devoted to people, places and products that got us through the past 15 months, from the director of the local lab in charge of COVID-19 testing to the takeout chicken wings from Honey Road.