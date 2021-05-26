Barbacoa, 'Pharaoh's Camaro'
Last summer, thanks to an amateur assassin/really bad driver, I discovered the joy that is a morphine dream. For a few days of recovery following an accident, my circadian rhythms took me on some very strange trips. One dream stands out: I was driving my first car — a Peugeot station wagon, baby — with an ex-girlfriend and a random cat named Corporal Peepers. A massive Technicolor wave was cresting behind us as we sped away. I can still see with vivid clarity the foam and pulsing colors of the water getting closer.www.sevendaysvt.com