Local Lore Hits the Airwaves on 'The Vermont Ver-Mystery Hour'
For the archivist and fabulist alike, historical records are seedbeds of wonder and fascination, and Vermont is absolutely fecund with weird history. In the Green Mountain State, human settlements have neighbored alongside the region's primeval forests for nearly three centuries, but the two have often made strange bedfellows, and their proximity has begotten strange occurrences — some perhaps imaginary, many extraordinary.www.sevendaysvt.com