When Disney’s Avengers Campus opens on Friday, you won’t have to go subatomic or enter the quantum realm to find Ant-Man’s corner of the park; you’ll just have to head to Pym Test Kitchen, where the food mirrors the size-morphing antics of the titular superhero (and thief and champion of the everyman) Scott Lang and his tech-savvy partner, Hope van Dyne, alias the Wasp. The new restaurant is also where you’ll find some of the best food being served in the Disneyland Resort, no quantum tunneling required—unless, of course, you’re one of the pretzels growing and shrinking above the cash registers.