This Luminar 4 bundle unleashes AI to brilliantly edit images automatically in seconds

Microsoft is bringing Automatic HTTPS capabilities to its Edge browser starting with version 92, which is available now in preview. “Starting with Microsoft Edge 92, users can preview the Automatic HTTPS feature, which automatically switch[es] your connections to websites from HTTP to HTTPS,” the Microsoft Edge Team writes in a new post. “When sites are loaded over HTTP, attackers can view or change page content in transit, or redirect you to a different location than you had expected. Most websites now support HTTPS, which can help protect against these man-in-the-middle attacks. However, too many of these sites aren’t configured to require HTTPS, leaving open a short window of opportunity for attackers before the site can redirect to the more secure protocol.”