Portsmouth Police Officer Assists Disabled Woman In Need

Portsmouth, Ohio-

A PPD officer offered a helping hand to a disabled woman and used needler are left lying about town. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Man In The Road

A caller reported a person in the road on US 52 about 11/2 a mile east of the 140 Exit at 5:28 am. A PPD unit met up with a Sheriff’s Office cruiser at milepost 17 and send for an ambulance.

Helping Hand

At 10:22 am, an officer answered a call for a helping hand at the Woodbine Apartments and assisted a woman with getting her disabled mother into her vehicle.

An hour and a half later, the same officer stood by to assist when the woman was returned to her apartment.

Mysterious Tires

The disabled mom helped out by police also discovered 4 tires had appeared on her patio. Officers checked them against a report of stolen tires, but they were not the same tires.

Custody Quarrel

A woman contacted police to complain that her child’s father took the child from his grandfather while she was in a rehab facility. She said the father doesn’t have custody or visitation rights.

Police discovered the father did have custody and chose to keep the child.

Under The Influence

A caller reported finding drugs and needles at the Holiday Inn and wanted to turn them into the police at 2:15 pm. Officer collected the items to be destroyed.

Just a few minutes later a man reported finding drugs and needles inside a bag on 3 rd Street. An officer collected the items to be destroyed.

At 5 pm, a Vinton Avenue caller reported seeing a suspicious man who appeared to be on drugs.

Police didn’t find any drugs on the man but he did have property belonging to two women that officers impounded for safekeeping.

At 8:44 pm, a caller reported a man passed out on a bench in Tracy Parks. Police found an older gentleman who had recently become homeless.

Hey, That’s My Stuff!

At 3:38 pm, the PHMA Office reported a break-in at a maintenance shed on Robinson Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

A caller from the Hurth Apartments reported that someone had pried open the mailboxes just after 9 pm. It turned out the boxes were not damaged. It had been accidentally left unlocked by a postal worker.

Facebook Threats

A 9th Street couple contacted police just before 4 pm about violent threats sent to them over Facebook Messenger. A Cleveland man threatened to send his brothers to kick in a woman’s door and beat her up and also threatened the man.

The male half of the couple refused to file a report.

Resisting Arrest

Adams County Officers were attempting to transport a woman to a rehab center when she became combative and busted out a window.

They took her to the PPD station instead and she was arrested and booked.

Oh Deer

Officers responded to a report of a deer impaled on a fence at Greenlawn Cemetery at 9:30 pm.

Fortunately, the deer was not impaled, only stuck in the fence.

Police were able to get the deer free from the fence and it took off.

Dog Attack on 8th Street

At 9:30 pm, a woman told police she was riding her bike on 8th Street when a brown dog came through a fence and bit her.

She said she did not need medical attention but requested that an officer notify the owner of the home to fix his fence. Police spoke to the man who said he’d take care of the problem.

