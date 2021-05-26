Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth Police Officer Assists Disabled Woman In Need

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWgEY_0aByRGs100

Portsmouth, Ohio-

A PPD officer offered a helping hand to a disabled woman and used needler are left lying about town. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Man In The Road

A caller reported a person in the road on US 52 about 11/2 a mile east of the 140 Exit at 5:28 am. A PPD unit met up with a Sheriff’s Office cruiser at milepost 17 and send for an ambulance.

Helping Hand

At 10:22 am, an officer answered a call for a helping hand at the Woodbine Apartments and assisted a woman with getting her disabled mother into her vehicle.

An hour and a half later, the same officer stood by to assist when the woman was returned to her apartment.

Mysterious Tires

The disabled mom helped out by police also discovered 4 tires had appeared on her patio. Officers checked them against a report of stolen tires, but they were not the same tires.

Custody Quarrel

A woman contacted police to complain that her child’s father took the child from his grandfather while she was in a rehab facility. She said the father doesn’t have custody or visitation rights.

Police discovered the father did have custody and chose to keep the child.

Under The Influence

  • A caller reported finding drugs and needles at the Holiday Inn and wanted to turn them into the police at 2:15 pm. Officer collected the items to be destroyed.
  • Just a few minutes later a man reported finding drugs and needles inside a bag on 3 rd Street. An officer collected the items to be destroyed.
  • At 5 pm, a Vinton Avenue caller reported seeing a suspicious man who appeared to be on drugs.
  • Police didn’t find any drugs on the man but he did have property belonging to two women that officers impounded for safekeeping.
  • At 8:44 pm, a caller reported a man passed out on a bench in Tracy Parks. Police found an older gentleman who had recently become homeless.

Hey, That’s My Stuff!

At 3:38 pm, the PHMA Office reported a break-in at a maintenance shed on Robinson Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

A caller from the Hurth Apartments reported that someone had pried open the mailboxes just after 9 pm. It turned out the boxes were not damaged. It had been accidentally left unlocked by a postal worker.

Facebook Threats

A 9th Street couple contacted police just before 4 pm about violent threats sent to them over Facebook Messenger. A Cleveland man threatened to send his brothers to kick in a woman’s door and beat her up and also threatened the man.

The male half of the couple refused to file a report.

Resisting Arrest

Adams County Officers were attempting to transport a woman to a rehab center when she became combative and busted out a window.

They took her to the PPD station instead and she was arrested and booked.

Oh Deer

Officers responded to a report of a deer impaled on a fence at Greenlawn Cemetery at 9:30 pm.

Fortunately, the deer was not impaled, only stuck in the fence.

Police were able to get the deer free from the fence and it took off.

Dog Attack on 8th Street

At 9:30 pm, a woman told police she was riding her bike on 8th Street when a brown dog came through a fence and bit her.

She said she did not need medical attention but requested that an officer notify the owner of the home to fix his fence. Police spoke to the man who said he’d take care of the problem.

How do you feel? What do you think?

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

 https://www.sciotocountydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#County Police#Cleveland Police#Police Chief#Sheriff S Office#Chief Medical Officer#Ppd#Needler#Sheriff S Office#The Phma Office#Hurth Apartments#Woodbine Apartments#Man#Robinson Avenue#Vinton Avenue#Stolen Tires#Dog Attack#Custody Quarrel#Unit#Greenlawn Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Portsmouth First Responders Save Suicidal Woman

From the pages of the Portsmouth Police Cheif's Daily Briefing. A worried friend contacted the police at 8:12 pm to report she was unable to contact her suicidal friend. When police arrived at the scene, the woman would not open the door. It turned out she had taken pills.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

61 Year Old Cleveland Man Charged with Multiple Bank Robberies

Christopher Prowell, 61, of Cleveland, with committing multiple robberies throughout the Cuyahoga County area. According to the indictment, it is alleged that on February 18, 2021, the Defendant robbed a Peoples Bank in Beachwood and a Sunoco Gas Station in Independence. On February 28, the Defendant allegedly robbed a GetGo Gas Station in Lyndhurst and a BP Gas Station in Brooklyn.
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Wife Reported Missing by Husband After 3 Days

PPD responded to a naked man on Grant Street and both a gun and a knife fight on a very busy day. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A man called police to the campground on River Road to report that his wife had been missing for three days. He was unable to provide any personally identifying information about the woman other than her phone number.
Violent CrimesPosted by
SCDNReports

Arrest in Knox Co for Stabbing

Woolum, KY. (June 9, 2021) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 in Harlan received a call from Knox County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance at approximately 2 am. Troopers from Post 10 responded to the Spruce Pine Road in the Woolum Community of Knox County in response to a complaint of a stabbing.
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Drunk Dad Endangers Daughter

An intoxicated father put his child in danger, two panhandling brothers pestered folks on Gallia, and a man died after a drug overdose on Center Street. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Grand Theft Scooter: Portsmouth Police Reports

A man went into Aaron’s on Walnut and stole a scooter at 11:08 am. Witnesses saw him leave in a red pickup truck with trash in the back. Thanks to a witness getting the license plate, officers were able to positively ID the driver of the truck. Police said they would check Wayne Hills for the suspect, Justin Everman.
Texas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Arrest Made in Canyon Lake, Texas 1986 Cold Case

A Quaker City man has been arrested for a 1986 homicide that occurred in Texas, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced today. Mark Gatten, 57, became a suspect in a cold case investigation initiated by the Texas Rangers, a division within that state’s Department of Public Safety. In March, the Rangers reviewed the 1986 death of 56-year-old Charles Robert Hardin, which occurred near Canyon Lake, Texas. Evidence in the case led investigators to Gatten and a second suspect, Tracey Loy, 56, of St. George, Utah.
Texas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

St. George, Utah Man Implicated in 1986 Texas Cold Case

A Quaker City man has been arrested for a 1986 homicide that occurred in Texas, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced today. Mark Gatten, 57, became a suspect in a cold case investigation initiated by the Texas Rangers, a division within that state’s Department of Public Safety. In March, the Rangers reviewed the 1986 death of 56-year-old Charles Robert Hardin, which occurred near Canyon Lake, Texas. Evidence in the case led investigators to Gatten and a second suspect, Tracey Loy, 56, of St. George, Utah.
Parma, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Rookies Sports Bar: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Rookies Sports Bar is in trouble with Ohio Liquor control over three incidents on two separate dates. Violation #1: On or about Friday, December 27, 2019, you, your agent(s) and/or employee(s), Tracy Agosto, refilled and/or partly refilled a bottle that formerly contained alcoholic beverages in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-47 and/or sold, offered for sale, and/ or possessed intoxicating liquor in any original container that had been refilled and/or partly refilled in violation of Ohio Revised Code Section 4301.68.
Lima, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Zinum 12: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1: On or about November 21, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), REYVIN and/or TAUSHA MUNIZ allowed on-premises consumption of beer between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1-80(A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code (“limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption”).
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

New Manhattan: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1: On or about Monday, March 8, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1-52(A)(2) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Sneaky D's Nightclub: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1 On or about Thursday, January 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) failed to display your permit in a conspicuous place on the licensed premises and produce same upon request in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-21 (“permit not posted”).
Navarre, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Canal Street Pub: Busted by Ohio Secret Police

Violation #1: On or about Saturday, January 30, 2021, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52(A)(1) and Ohio Rev. Code 2917.11(A)(5), in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).