You don’t have to head downtown to experience great art; there’s plenty to see uptown, in Washington Heights. Lin-Manuel and Luis Miranda join Cheryl Wills for a walk through an exhibition called “Stories from Upper Manhattan: The LatinX Diaspora,” a series of murals painted by local artists celebrating the history and culture of the Hispanic community in New York City. There is a mural created for the HBO documentary, “A Siempre Luis” which told the story of Luis Miranda’s life, and another that celebrates “In the Heights." The Mirandas talk about the symbolism in each mural, important dates in Hispanic-American history and monumental events, like Hurricane Maria, which left the island of Puerto Rico devastated. Father and son talk about why it was so important for them to do all they could to help rebuild. The murals are part of the Uptown Arts Stroll, which has been going since 2003, and offers a series of art studios, exhibitions, concerts and events showcasing the arts Uptown, starting at 135th Street.