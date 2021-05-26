‘Escape Room 2’ Trailer: A ‘Tournament of Champions’ Tries To Survive The Sequel’s Deadly Game
“Play the game, or we die!” It’s strange to think that some seemingly disposable horror thrillers get sequels when no one really cared: or so you thought anyhow. Sony Pictures clearly cares about their “Escape Room” horror so much they turned it into a franchise. And that’s because, while you weren’t paying attention, “Escape Room” was made for $9 million and grossed $155.7 million worldwide, which is a lot of profit. And so director Adam Robitel and producer Neal H. Moritz are back with a sequel, “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” planned for a July 16, 2021 release.theplaylist.net