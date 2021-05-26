Cancel
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Donald W. Joslyn

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION WASHINGTON Unit Docket No. 21-PR-01730. WHEREAS, the following petition has been made to the Superior Court, Probate Division, Washington Unit:. Petition to Open Decedent's Estate in re: Estate of Donald W. Joslyn, late of Waitsfield, Vermont, under a Last Will and Testament dated...

