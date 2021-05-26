Notice to Creditors: Estate of Donald W. Joslyn

If you have owned real property in or around Bennington or North Bennington, Vermont, in the area of PFOA exposure, your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit. You may be affected by a class action lawsuit called Sullivan, et al. v. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, No. 5:16-cv-125, in the United States District Court for the District of Vermont. Residents of Bennington and North Bennington have sued Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation ("Saint-Gobain"). They allege that Saint-Gobain contaminated their property and drinking water with a chemical called Perfluorooctanoic Acid ("PFOA"). The Court has allowed the lawsuit to proceed as a class action. The Property Class includes any natural person (not a corporate entity) who owned real property on March 14, 2016 in the Zone of Concern, an area delineated by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation ("DEC") in and around Bennington and North Bennington, or who purchased real property after March 14, 2016 that was subsequently added to the Zone of Concern by the Vermont DEC. The Property Class is seeking compensation for loss of value of real property and other property-related damages. A map of the Zone of Concern can be found at www.BenningtonVTClassAction.com.