Cancer Center Clinical Trial Targets Lung Tumors
How can we improve treatment for lung cancer? Dr. Matt Kinsey and a collaborative, multidisciplinary team at the University of Vermont Cancer Center are working on it. Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer in the U.S.; it's not as common as skin, breast or prostate cancer, but it kills more people. It accounts for approximately 25 percent of cancer deaths around the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.sevendaysvt.com