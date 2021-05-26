Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Cancer Center Clinical Trial Targets Lung Tumors

By 7D Brand Studio
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How can we improve treatment for lung cancer? Dr. Matt Kinsey and a collaborative, multidisciplinary team at the University of Vermont Cancer Center are working on it. Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer in the U.S.; it's not as common as skin, breast or prostate cancer, but it kills more people. It accounts for approximately 25 percent of cancer deaths around the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.sevendaysvt.com
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Lung Cancer Patients#Cancer Drugs#Cancer Treatment#Lung Disease#Cancer Diagnosis#Ct#Johnson Johnson#Collaborate#The Cancer Center#The Uvm Cancer Center#Interventional Pulmonary#Harvard Combined Program#Research Kinsey#Pomerleau Real Estate#University Of Idaho#Cancer Cells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
Cancergeneticliteracyproject.org

For decades, scientists struggled to find a treatment for one of the most common lung cancer mutations. Amgen has won US approval for the first drug targeting the KRAS variant

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [A new] drug, called Lumakras, was approved [May 28] to treat a portion of lung cancer patients with a particular genetic mutation who have already tried other therapies.
CancerClick2Houston.com

FDA OKs 1st targeted drug for common lung cancer mutation

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. – U.S. regulators have approved the first medicine for patients with the most common type of lung cancer whose tumors have a genetic mutation long considered untreatable with drugs. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has approved Amgen’s drug Lumakras to treat non-small cell...
Cancersurvivornet.com

FDA Approves First Targeted Therapy For Lung Cancer Patients With The KRAS Gene Mutation – Extraordinary Results With Sotorasib

The Food and Drug Administration approved sotorasib (brand name: Lumakras) for non-small cell lung cancer patients with the KRAS genetic mutation. In clinical trials, sotorasib shrank tumors with the KRAS mutation in around 36% of patients with 81% of patients achieving disease control (complete response, partial response or stable disease).
Cancermorningstar.com

Amgen Wins Approval for Pathbreaking Lung Cancer Drug

A pathbreaking pill for lung cancer from Amgen Inc. was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, adding a new potential blockbuster to the biotech giant's aging stable of drugs. The drug, called Lumakras, was approved to treat a portion of lung cancer patients with a particular genetic mutation...
Chautauqua, NYPost-Journal

UPMC Chautauqua Designated As Lung Cancer Screening Center Of Excellence

UPMC Chautauqua was recently designated as a Low-Dose CT Scan Lung Cancer Screening Center of Excellence. For high-risk lung cancer patients, the designation means that care remains easily accessible and close to home. “The scans are designed to detect abnormalities of the lung, especially with patients who have been long-term...
Saint Louis, MOUS News and World Report

Don't Delay Lung Cancer Surgery, Study Suggests

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Surgery soon after a diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer is crucial in reducing the risk of recurrence and death, a new study finds. "Patients with early-stage cancer have the best chance for survival," said senior author Dr. Varun Puri, a thoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "That's why it's critical for patients to promptly seek treatment within 12 weeks after they've been diagnosed."
Cancerdallassun.com

Delaying lung cancer surgery linked to recurrence risk

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): A study by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that delaying lung cancer surgery for more than 12 weeks from the date of diagnosis with a CT scan is associated with a higher risk of recurrence and death. The...
CancerGenomeWeb

Biodesix, Datavant Join in Lung Cancer Data Partnership

NEW YORK – Biodesix said Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Datavant to add real-world evidence to its store of lung cancer data and make the anonymized information available to academic and biopharmaceutical researchers. Boulder, Colorado-based Biodesix plans to anonymize the lung cancer portion of its...
CancerScience Daily

Childhood cancer discovery may stop tumor spread before it starts

A new discovery in Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive and often fatal childhood cancer, has uncovered the potential to prevent cancer cells from spreading beyond their primary tumour site. The breakthrough provides new insight into what triggers the process that allows cancer cells to survive while traveling through the body in...
Cancersciencecodex.com

Newly approved targeted therapy sotorasib prolongs survival in KRAS G12C-mutated lung cancer

HOUSTON - Results from the Phase II cohort of the CodeBreaK 100 study showed that treatment with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib achieved a 37.1% objective response rate and 12.5 months median overall survival in previously treated patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The findings were presented today at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
ScienceAugusta Free Press

Antibiotics don’t help deadly lung-scarring disease, clinical trial finds

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Doctors have hoped that antibiotics could benefit patients with chronic lung diseases, but a new study has found no benefit for patients with life-threatening idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in preventing hospitalization or death. While there were no statistical benefits for patients with the...
CancerMedPage Today

Lung Cancer Therapy OK'd for Once 'Undruggable' Target

The FDA granted accelerated approval to sotorasib (Lumakras) on Friday as a second-line agent for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring KRAS G12C mutations. Sotorasib becomes the first approved agent targeting any KRAS mutation. In NSCLC, KRAS G12C mutations account for approximately 13% of all mutations. "KRAS mutations have long...
CancerGenomeWeb

BioMark Diagnostics Gets $685K Grant for Lung Cancer Screening Assay Development

NEW YORK — BioMark Diagnostics said on Tuesday that it has received a C$825,000 (US$685,636) grant to develop an early-stage lung cancer screening assay. According to British Columbia-based BioMark, the assay is being developed under a two-year partnership with Phytronix Technologies and researchers from Laval University, the Metabolomics Innovation Centre, and Saint-Boniface Research Center.
CancerNewswise

John Theurer Cancer Center investigators report new findings at American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting

Newswise — Researchers from Hackensack University Medical Center’s John Theurer Cancer Center, a part of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, are presenting data from 25 studies at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the largest gathering of cancer professionals in the country. This year’s meeting is being held virtually June 4-8, 2021. Abstracts of the studies can be viewed at abstracts.asco.org.
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Airway Stenting for Lung Cancer: Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Palliative

In late 2017, a patient presented to the emergency department with progressive shortness of breath with cough and wheeze. She was known to have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but initial treatment for this COPD exacerbation was not immediately helpful. A CT scan showed evidence of lung cancer invading the trachea and main carina.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveal therapeutic alterations

Oncotarget published "Molecular characterization of lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveals therapeutically relevant alterations" which reported that unlike lung adenocarcinoma patients, there is no FDA-approved targeted-therapy likely to benefit lung squamous cell carcinoma patients. The authors performed survival analyses of lung squamous cell carcinoma patients harboring therapeutically relevant alterations identified...