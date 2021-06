Aldi has announced a new packaging initiative for its own-brand Fishcakes and Crispbakes ranges to help put a stronger focus on recycling. The packaging will make use of Prevented Ocean Plastic, which is material that would have otherwise ended up in the ocean but was instead collected by communities in coastal regions around the world. The packaging is produced by Sharpak and also features a reduced size over the original to help eliminate the need for 32 tonnes of plastic on an annual basis.