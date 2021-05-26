Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Blinken arrives in Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas militant group. Blinken landed in Cairo a day after...

spectrumnews1.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Palestinians#Hamas#West Jerusalem#Ap#State#Israeli#Islamic#El Sissi#The El Sissi#The Arab League#Egyptian#Saudi#The Palestinian Authority#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
World
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle Eastmanisteenews.com

Critic of Palestinian Authority dies during arrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — An outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who had intended to run in parliamentary elections before they were cancelled earlier this year died during his arrest by PA forces early Thursday, officials said. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA, which governs parts of the...
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hamas leader in Gaza demands immediate transfer of Qatari cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastThe media Line.org

Hamas Leader In Gaza Calls Meeting on Cease-Fire ‘Bad’

The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, called his meeting Monday with United Nations envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland “bad.”. “There are no signs of resolving the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupation is trying to blackmail us,” Sinwar said after the meeting to discuss the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Israel Strikes Gaza In Retaliation For Fire Balloons

Israeli jets launched air strikes in Gaza overnight Thursday to Friday after militants in the Palestinian territory again set off incendiary balloons into southern Israel, the army and AFP journalists said. The fire balloons and air strikes are the latest violence heaping pressure on a fragile ceasefire between Israel and...
MilitaryKVIA

Israel bombs Gaza City for 2nd day since breaking cease-fire

JERUSALEM, Israel -- Israel bombed Gaza for the second straight day Thursday as a cease-fire signed last month appeared to be falling apart between the two sides. The Israeli government said it targeted Hamas sites in Gaza City and Khan Younis late Thursday. Explosions could be seen in the night sky from the jet strikes.
MilitaryTrumann Democrat

Israeli airstrikes target Gaza sites, first since cease-fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli airstrikes hit militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, and Palestinians responded by sending a series of fire-carrying balloons back across the border for a second straight day — further testing the fragile cease-fire that ended last month’s war between Israel and Hamas. The latest...
Middle Eastgranthshala.com

Mediators Push to Restore Cease-Fire in Gaza After Overnight Strikes

GAZA CITY – International mediators on Wednesday intensified efforts for a longer-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that dominates the Gaza Strip, after the first armed exchanges between the two sides over an 11-day period. May since the end of the air war. Egyptian and UN diplomats...
Militaryfox32chicago.com

Israel launches airstrike on Gaza 3 weeks after cease-fire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip - Israel’s Defense Forces launched airstrikes on Gaza Tuesday after it said Hamas launched incendiary balloons into Israeli territory. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties from the attack in Gaza. The counterstrike, which happened Tuesday evening in the U.S. and early Wednesday...
Middle Eastraptureforums.com

Is Egypt Planning to Take Control of Gaza?

What replacing Hamas might just prevent. The Egyptians have been heavily involved in ending the Gaza War and its aftermath. It was Egypt that was responsible for arranging the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. It is Egypt that has been the first state to pledge a massive aid package — $500 million – for Gaza. And it is Egyptians, with heavy-duty equipment – bulldozers, trucks, cranes –who have been arriving in the Gaza Strip to begin the enormous task of both clearing the rubble, and rebuilding the Strip. Whether Egypt is considering remaining in the Strip is discussed here: “Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?,” by Khaled Abu Toameh, Jerusalem Post, June 10, 2021:
Middle East985theriver.com

Critic of Abbas dies in Palestinian custody, U.N. demands investigation

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) – A Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces, drawing international demands for an investigation. According to a relative, Nizar Banat was beaten as he was taken away by Palestinian security forces in Hebron...
Middle EastYNET News

Israel calls on Egypt to stop entry of construction materials to Gaza

Israel has reportedly asked Egypt to halt the entry of cement and other construction materials into the Gaza Strip over fears they could be used by Palestinian armed groups for military purposes. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Material began reentering the Hamas-controlled enclave following the 11-war between Israel and...
Middle Easthonestreporting.com

New Republic Spreads FIVE Lies About Israel in One Sentence

The New Republic used to be a reputable magazine offering commentary on politics, contemporary issues and the arts. Sadly, in recent years the venerable institution has shifted away from responsible fact-based journalism and entered the field of advocacy-driven reporting. A recent article, titled “Why the Unrest in Gaza Might Get...
MilitaryPosted by
The Week

Tensions high after Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas sites in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas targets in Gaza early Wednesday morning, with the military saying this was in response to incendiary balloons crossing over from Hamas-controlled territory into Israel. There have been no reports of any casualties. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that the Hamas compounds were used...