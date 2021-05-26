Cancel
Relationships

Ecocentricity Blog: Learning to Live With It

 16 days ago

Our planet is already warming and feeling climate effects in many ways. Unfortunately, some of the harms are locked in and cannot be avoided. I should have probably titled this blog post “Lesson 4,732 on Things They Don’t Tell You About Parenting,” but that seemed a bit too long. Here’s what’s up. My kids are in the process of learning a rather nuanced lesson that, upon reflection, really is difficult for a young mind to comprehend. For all of the explaining that I try to do, I think this is a lesson that can only be learned from experience. In short, I want them to understand when something can be fixed, and when it can’t.

