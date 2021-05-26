Season 3 is Almost Here, So It’s Time to Get on the Schedule

Are you ready for Season 3? No, we’re not talking Holey Moley (its third season is coming, too, though, so check that out). We’re talking “Can You Beat Biggy?”. That’s right, miniature golf enthusiasts! It’s almost time for another season of you and a whole bunch of others challenging our resident mini-golf pro – yes, Biggy is now an official U.S. Pro Mini Golf Association member – during this popular summer series, and that means it’s time to secure your spot on Biggy’s schedule.