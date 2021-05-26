Cancel
Vermont State

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Hilda L. Howard

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-00182. To the creditors of: Hilda L. Howard late of Westford. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

