Melissa Cites the Single Customer View as Vital to Customer-Centric Marketing

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed the digital landscape and has led to a different kind of digital boom across all industries. The average user’s online spending time has increased drastically and converting visitors into potential leads and loyal customers are becoming even more challenging. With the user’s attention span constantly flickering and being bombarded with other channels and content alerts, enchanting your websites’ user experience has become more important today, so that it can act as a content and lead magnet. Conversion Rate Optimization tools can boost your sales and attract customers to your page. Slow landing page, or unwanted pop-ups, whatever the issue, Conversion Optimization Tools can do wonders for your business in real-time.