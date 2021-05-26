Melissa Cites the Single Customer View as Vital to Customer-Centric Marketing
Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, announced strategies for marketers to eliminate the knowledge gap in customer data, enabling personalization at scale. With aggregated data from disparate resources, Melissa’s tools and services resolve customer identity and enhance profiles by connecting to and between marketing channels such as email, social, direct, and in-store options. Marketers gain access to a single view of the customer, allowing clear, comprehensive insight into customer behavior and preferences.martechseries.com