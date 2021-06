Star Wars collectors are in for a real treat as a highly popular figure returns for a re-release. With The Bad Batch taking over TV screens on Fridays, a lot of attention has come back to all Star Wars animated series like The Clone Wars. It seems Hasbro is starting to take notice as Clone Captain of the 501stst, Captain Rex is back and ready for action. In the past, two versions of Rex have been released with a blue boxed HasCon exclusive and the standard original black-boxed version. Both figures are very rare and very popular, with recent sales for the HasCon version hitting in the $300 range and the standard in the $150 range. Hasbro is amazingly destroying the flipping and scalping game as they re-release Captain Rex to Star Wars collectors.