It’s time!!! Y’all begged me to film the process of finding my wedding dress and per usual, I did it!. It all started about a week after we got #engaged when I flew to Utah for work! My favorite dress shop is in Utah so I thought since I was already up there I could give it a shot. There were soooo many beautiful dresses but one in particular caught my eye! I left the shop thinking I had just found my dress! About a month later, I decided I would try on a few more dresses before committing to the one I found in Utah…best decision ever! We booked out two days (Friday and Saturday) full of dress appointments! While every single dress is beautiful in its own way, I found one that I fell in LOVE WITH! Although the Utah wedding dress was amazing, nothing could beat the second dress! As you can imagine, that is when I said YES to my DRESS! I didn’t show y’all the dress in the video because I want it to be a surprise (if it makes you feel better, Asa hasn’t seen it either).