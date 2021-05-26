Cancel
‘Cruella’: Emma Stone Struggles To Redesign This Unfashionable Origin Story [Review]

By Robert Daniels
theplaylist.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“People need a villain to believe in,” says the snarky two-toned haired Cruella (Emma Stone). Based on the Dalmatian thieving megalomaniac fashion designer that first cackled her way through a 1961 Disney animated film, “101 Dalmatians,” and the 1996 same-titled live-action feature, this iteration of the character is caught between villainous madcap swings and heroic revenge. In this 1970s-set adventure, she forms a tight-knit gang of thieves; gains employment with the most glamorous designer in London; and struts and frets for an interminable 134 minutes across the London stage, only for a time, to be heard no more. Yet she never provides a reason for why the world needs her now.

theplaylist.net
‘Cruella’ Review: Emma Stone and the de Vil’s advocate

It’s no secret that I really, really don’t like the live-action remake-oriented path that Modern Disney has descended down, where their catalog of intellectual properties has been strip-mined for all the nostalgic and cash value that they represent, and the fabulous and colorful worlds of their cartoon features are reduced down to ugly shells of their former selves. It is an incredibly cynical business, indulging, supposedly, what the consumer wants from their time at the theater in the most patronizing possible fashion, but there are, in fact, moments where this ethos works out in everyone’s favor. Sure, it may take us a few years of garbage to get to that point in the cycle each time, but there have been a few solid films that have emerged from this remake cycle that actually feel like they might have come out in a banner year during the studio’s mid-’90s heyday. David Lowery’s Pete’s Dragon is one of them, Tim Burton’s Dumbo is as well, and Craig Gillespie’s Cruella is another. Color me stunned.