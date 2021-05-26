‘Cruella’: Emma Stone Struggles To Redesign This Unfashionable Origin Story [Review]

It’s no secret that I really, really don’t like the live-action remake-oriented path that Modern Disney has descended down, where their catalog of intellectual properties has been strip-mined for all the nostalgic and cash value that they represent, and the fabulous and colorful worlds of their cartoon features are reduced down to ugly shells of their former selves. It is an incredibly cynical business, indulging, supposedly, what the consumer wants from their time at the theater in the most patronizing possible fashion, but there are, in fact, moments where this ethos works out in everyone’s favor. Sure, it may take us a few years of garbage to get to that point in the cycle each time, but there have been a few solid films that have emerged from this remake cycle that actually feel like they might have come out in a banner year during the studio’s mid-’90s heyday. David Lowery’s Pete’s Dragon is one of them, Tim Burton’s Dumbo is as well, and Craig Gillespie’s Cruella is another. Color me stunned.