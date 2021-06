Last week, one of my subscribers asked me, “What is the best sugar substitute to use since I am a diabetic?”. Unfortunately, the answer to that is not very clear. There are two types of sweeteners: caloric sweeteners (CS) and non-caloric sweeteners (NCS). The five most common caloric sweeteners listed on food labels are corn syrup, sorghum, cane sugar, high fructose corn syrup, and fruit juice concentrate. One study done during 2005 and 2009 and found that 53% of baby food formulas, 75% of salad dressings and dips, and 78% of vegetable juices contained at least one added caloric sweetener.