Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colchester, VT

WTF: What’s the Miniature Barn on Stilts at Fort Ethan Allen?

By Ken Picard
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Seven Days reader recently asked about what she called the "mini-barn-on-stilts structure" that's adjacent to the Vermont Public Radio studios at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester. Located behind a chain-link fence and alongside a pond and some woods, the structure resembles a red monitor barn with a green metallic roof. It sits atop four telephone poles but has no doors, windows or holes on its sides — at least, none that is visible from nearby Troy Avenue.

www.sevendaysvt.com
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, VT
Local
Vermont Government
City
Colchester, VT
Colchester, VT
Government
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat Species#Fish And Wildlife#Hazmat#Bacteria#Woods#Green Line#Brown Line#Cardboard#The Vermont Public Radio#The Vermont Bat Center#Green Mountain Power#Vermont State Police#Vermont National Guard#Stilts#Nearby Troy Avenue#Oversize Bat House#Caves#Doors#Roosting Bats#Video Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Self-Care Packages: Favorite Staycations and Pandemic Excursions

With out-of-state travel and indoor recreation prohibited for much of the pandemic, Vermonters were fortunate to have, well, Vermont as a backyard playground. Many embraced the opportunity to explore closer to home and fall in love with the Green Mountain State all over again. From pampered getaways to spectacular outdoor destinations to go-to walking trails, here are the choice spots that helped locals manage a year-plus at home.
Posted by
sevendaysvt

Pandemic All-Star: Mellisa Cain, Community Organizer, Burlington

When Mellisa Cain started distributing cloth face masks in May of last year, she thought she'd buy and give away a few hundred in Burlington's Old North End; she had funding with a small grant from her Neighborhood Planning Assembly. Recalling it in a recent interview, she laughed at the contrast between that initial plan and what actually happened: In the first year of the pandemic, Cain led an effort to obtain and distribute some 40,000 masks.
Caledonia County, VTCaledonian Record-News

Caledonia Fair’s Return To Feature A New Barn

LYNDON — There’s a barn-raising going on at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds ahead of the highly anticipated return of the fair. Jeff Goodwin, of Goodwin Builders, and a crew of five started work this week on the project to replace one of the decades-old cattle barns at the back of the vast fairgrounds property.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Pandemic All-Star: Matt Dow, Wastewater Facilities Manager, Burlington

Matt Dow has spent most of his adult life talking about what happens after you flush the toilet. The second-generation wastewater operator manages the City of Burlington's three treatment plants. His late father was the superintendent of the South Burlington wastewater plant, and his mother's cousin runs the Essex facility. Needless to say, it wasn't uncommon for sewage to be a topic of dinnertime conversation.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Redstone Files Two More Suits Against CityPlace Burlington Project

Redstone ramped up its opposition to the CityPlace Burlington project this week with two new lawsuits that challenge the project's legal standing. The Burlington development firm filed cases in Vermont Superior Court’s civil division and in U.S. District Court. The filings name not only Redstone's rival developers as defendants but also city planning staff and members of the volunteer Development Review Board.
Fayetteville, NCcarolinasportsman.com

Ethan Tew’s 48-pound flathead catfish

On June 7, 2021 my grandson Ethan Tew landed this 48-pound flathead catfish near the Hwy. 87 boat landing just south of Fayetteville on the Cape Fear River. It’s his biggest to date!. –Thomas Tew.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Knit and Purl, 'Loop Gloss, Vol. 1' and 'Side B'

Rebecca Mack and John Thompson-Figueroa, a couple and local musicians with eclectic backgrounds, have teamed up for a new project called Knit and Purl. Mack leads Amerykanka, a choral group focused on Eastern European harmonies, while Thompson-Figueroa is a trusty sideman known for his work in bands such as psychotropical jazz outfit Guagua and klezmer-folk group Inner Fire District.
Colchester, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0582-8D 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On February 10, 2021, TAGDAG, LLC, 46 Merchant Street, Barre, VT 05461 and Vermont Tire & Service, Inc., 1877 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0582- 8D for a project generally described as change in use of the existing building from a steel fabrication to a tire merchandise and distribution facility, the closure of a dry well and associated site improvements. The project is located on Lot #7 of the Sunderland Industrial Park at 94 South Oak Circle in Colchester, Vermont.
South Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Pandemic Pick: Whose Fitness Classes Kept You Moving?

In a year when the pandemic confined most Vermonters to one place, it's fitting that the exercise classes that kept many of us moving were held on stationary bikes. Like all law-abiding local fitness centers, REV Indoor Cycling closed to indoor workouts in March 2020. But unlike many area gyms, REV didn't reopen when the state eased restrictions on indoor exercise facilities last summer.
Montpelier, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Jean L. Jasman

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Washington Unit Docket No.: 633-10-20-Wnpr. To the Creditors of Jean L. Jasman, late of Montpelier, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.