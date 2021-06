A Warrensburg man was killed in a Pettis County accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2012 Chrysler 300, driven by 29-year-old Terence C. Culler of Warrensburg, was westbound on Easter Road, just west of Hollenbeck Road at 5:17 p.m., when he crested the top of a hill and met an eastbound vehicle. The driver overcorrected and drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle began rolling, and the driver was ejected. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.